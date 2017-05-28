Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly prepare to do battle for the signature of £22m-rated Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old defender enjoyed an impressive campaign under Marco Silva at Hull, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship before seeing the Portuguese coach depart for Watford.

According to The Mirror, both Spurs and the Toffees are keen on a move for Maguire, who Hull value in the region of £22m.

It is thought that Tottenham's interest is spurred by the club's necessity to strengthen at the back in order to be able to fight both in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

As for Everton, Ronald Koeman is thought to fancy the defender as a potential option should they be unable to land Michael Keane from Burnley.

Maguire made 29 league appearances for the Tigers this season, scoring two goals for the club.