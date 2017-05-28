Bournemouth and Watford could reportedly be tempted to make an offer for Lee Grant, who wants out of Stoke City a week on from being named the club's best player.

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant reportedly wants to push ahead with his summer exit and is on the radar of two Premier League rivals.

The 34-year-old, initially brought in on loan from Derby County, was named as the Potters' Player of the Year earlier this month after impressing in the absence of Jack Butland.

Grant admitted to being unhappy at being forced out of the side upon Butland's return in the closing weeks of the campaign, but boss Mark Hughes recently made clear that he would do his all to keep the Englishman at the bet365 Stadium.

According to The Sun, however, there has been little change in Grant's thoughts and he still wants to leave, with Bournemouth and Watford both monitoring the situation.

Grant had never previously played in the Premier League prior to being recruited by Stoke last year.