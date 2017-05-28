New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth and Watford could reportedly be tempted to make an offer for Lee Grant, who wants out of Stoke City a week on from being named the club's best player.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant reportedly wants to push ahead with his summer exit and is on the radar of two Premier League rivals.

The 34-year-old, initially brought in on loan from Derby County, was named as the Potters' Player of the Year earlier this month after impressing in the absence of Jack Butland.

Grant admitted to being unhappy at being forced out of the side upon Butland's return in the closing weeks of the campaign, but boss Mark Hughes recently made clear that he would do his all to keep the Englishman at the bet365 Stadium.

According to The Sun, however, there has been little change in Grant's thoughts and he still wants to leave, with Bournemouth and Watford both monitoring the situation.

Grant had never previously played in the Premier League prior to being recruited by Stoke last year.

Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Read Next:
Hughes not willing to sell Lee Grant
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lee Grant, Jack Butland, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Stoke City 'prepare £45m move for Wayne Rooney'
 Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?
 Phil Bardsley sees red during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Phil Bardsley pens extension to Stoke City deal
Geoff Cameron signs Stoke City extensionResult: Crouch nets winner as Stoke beat SaintsTeam News: Two changes apiece for Saints, StokeHughes disappointed with Stoke seasonHughes not willing to sell Lee Grant
Hughes 'frustrated' by Martins Indi talksMark Hughes hints at summer changesHolding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryResult: Arsenal close in on top four
> Stoke City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Bournemouth 'not interested in John Terry'
 Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?
 Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Steve Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth
Defoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'Bournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for LeicesterFrancis: 'Howe can lead us to Europe'
Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthHowe hoping to attract big-name playersHowe delighted with Bournemouth seasonCook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'Howe hails "outstanding" Shakespeare
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Watford News
Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Watford confirm Marco Silva appointment
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Marco Silva 'agrees terms with Watford'
 Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant calls out to teammates in the match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant?
Silva: 'I liked Watford's ambition'Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Silva in advanced Watford talks
Watford close to sealing Colley deal?Report: Watford want £35m for DeeneyAlaves boss in running for Watford job?Wagner plays down speculation over futureNiang keen to avoid Watford transfer?
> Watford Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 