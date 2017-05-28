Lyon reportedly submit a £10.5m bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

Lyon have reportedly made a €12m (£10.5m) bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez.

The 28-year-old has delivered a decent return of 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga appearances since his £7.3m switch from Manchester United in 2015, but is expected to be sold on this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

According to RMC Sport, Lyon have earmarked Hernandez as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette - widely tipped to leave France this summer - and have already begun discussions with Chicharito's representatives.

Lyon finished a disappointing fourth place in Ligue 1 this season, 11 points adrift of the Champions League places but two points better off than the season prior, when they finished runners-up.

Hernandez, meanwhile, became Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer this weekend when he found the net in a 2-1 friendly win over Croatia in Los Angeles.