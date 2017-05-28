New Transfer Talk header

Roma to rival Manchester United for Victor Lindelof this summer?

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United could reportedly face competition from Italian giants Roma for the signature of 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof this summer.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 13:25 UK

Roma are reportedly prepared to rival Manchester United for the signature of Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof this summer.

Jose Mourinho is thought to have been interested in the 22-year-old defender for some time, as rumours circulated during the January transfer window that the Red Devils were keen to make a move for the Sweden international.

According to The Mirror, La Maggica are now keen on entering the race for Lindelof and are reportedly more prepared to pay closer to Benfica's £35m price tag, which United value to be lower at around £25m.

The same report suggests that the Rome club are willing to pay £30m for the central defender, potentially meaning that United may have to adjust their approach should they plan on strengthening their defence during the close season.

Lindelof played an integral role for Benfica this campaign as they went on to claim the Portuguese title under Rui Vitoria.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'
