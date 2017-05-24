Benfica reportedly decide to lower their asking price for goalkeeper Ederson, who is allegedly a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Manchester City and Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their alleged pursuit of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

It has previously been reported that the two North-West giants held an interest in the 23-year-old, who has a release clause of £38m in his contract.

However, according to Record, the Portuguese giants are willing to accept an offer in the region of £26m, if they choose to sell the player in the summer.

While they want to keep the stopper at Estadio da Luz, they are likely to recognise that the pull of City, United - or another high-profile club - will inevitably lead to him leaving the club at some stage of his career.

City are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper with Joe Hart being available for transfer and Willy Caballero currently out of contract.

As for United, Jose Mourinho faces uncertainty over the future of David de Gea, who could leave for Real Madrid, while third-choice Joel Pereira is said to be of interest to Benfica should they sell Ederson.