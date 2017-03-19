New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City want Benfica's Ederson

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
A report claims that Manchester City want to sign Benfica goalkeeper Ederson at the end of the season.
European Football Editor
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

City boss Pep Guardiola brought Claudio Bravo to the club last summer after allowing Joe Hart to leave on loan, but the Chilean international has struggled to impress at the Etihad.

Willy Caballero has emerged as Guardiola's first choice between the sticks, although it is understood that the club will target a new goalkeeper at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

According to Record, the former Premier League champions have been in contact with Benfica over a move for Ederson, who has previously been linked with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, who is believed to have a £43m release clause in his current deal, joined Benfica from Rio Ave in 2015.

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
David Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica return
