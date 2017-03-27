New Transfer Talk header

Claudio Bravo denies Manchester City exit reports

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo says that reports of him leaving the club this summer are "fake news".
By , Editor
Filed:
Monday, March 27, 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has hit out at speculation that he is looking to leave the club this summer, dismissing the reports as "fake news".

The 33-year-old moved to the Etihad from Barcelona last summer as replacement for long-serving number one Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan to Torino.

In recent weeks reports have suggested that Guardiola is unhappy with Bravo's performances and is looking to replace him this summer, while the Chilean himself has been linked with "actively seeking" a return to La Liga.

"It's all false, that I'm looking for another place to play, because I want to leave, things that are not true," Bravo is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. "I'm happy in England and so is my family.

"The issue that I was not playing came out, many examples of fake news have come out. Things that, above all, have no information about them. Many things also come out from this country that are not true - that I have a psychologist, or an English teacher to have a faster adaptation."

Among those said to be in the frame to replace Bravo at City are AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma and Benfica's Brazilian stopper Ederson.

