AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly a summer transfer target for Manchester City, who could be willing to spend in excess of £100m to sign him.

Manchester City are willing to break the current transfer record by spending up to £130m to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has become the Rossoneri's undisputed number one since making his first-team debut at the age of 16, going on to represent the club close to 60 times already in Serie A.

Sky Sport Italia suggests that Donnarumma is City boss Pep Guardiola's top summer target as he looks to bring in a new number one, with Joe Hart out of his plans and Claudio Bravo and Wilfredo Caballero yet to gain his full confidence.

City will apparently spend a mammoth sum to get their man in the knowledge that he is on track to becoming the world's top keeper, offering anywhere between £100m and £130m for the Italy international.

The previous transfer record for a player is the £89m paid by rivals Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer, while Gianluigi Buffon's £32.6m transfer to the Old Lady in 2001 is the record for a keeper.