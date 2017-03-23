New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City preparing record Gianluigi Donnarumma bid

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly a summer transfer target for Manchester City, who could be willing to spend in excess of £100m to sign him.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:42 UK

Manchester City are willing to break the current transfer record by spending up to £130m to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has become the Rossoneri's undisputed number one since making his first-team debut at the age of 16, going on to represent the club close to 60 times already in Serie A.

Sky Sport Italia suggests that Donnarumma is City boss Pep Guardiola's top summer target as he looks to bring in a new number one, with Joe Hart out of his plans and Claudio Bravo and Wilfredo Caballero yet to gain his full confidence.

City will apparently spend a mammoth sum to get their man in the knowledge that he is on track to becoming the world's top keeper, offering anywhere between £100m and £130m for the Italy international.

The previous transfer record for a player is the £89m paid by rivals Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer, while Gianluigi Buffon's £32.6m transfer to the Old Lady in 2001 is the record for a keeper.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma
>
View our homepages for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pep Guardiola, Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, Wilfredo Caballero, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
A general view showing the Liverpool club badge at The Kop end prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on March 22, 2015
Liverpool being investigated for tapping up Stoke City schoolboy?
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidMonaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueMustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'Lehmann: 'Joe Hart is not world class'James urges Hart to join Juventus
Zlatan: 'Guardiola feud motivates me'Seaman: 'Hart still England's best'England to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessCity 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Sterling trains away from England teammates
> Manchester City Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gerard Deulofeu of Everton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom.
Gerard Deulofeu downplays talk of Barcelona return
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Manchester City preparing record Gianluigi Donnarumma bid
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Gianluigi Donnarumma wants AC Milan extension
Spurs considering bid for ex-Liverpool winger?Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender?AC Milan interested in Sturridge?Man Utd hold talks with Donnarumma agentAC Milan's Chinese takeover delayed again
Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Carlos Bacca turns down China approachLucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 