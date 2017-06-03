New Transfer Talk header

Wayne Rooney to be offered up in Romelu Lukaku deal?

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United will reportedly offer up Wayne Rooney as part of a deal to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Everton.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Manchester United will reportedly offer up captain Wayne Rooney to Everton in a player-plus-cash deal for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Lukaku, 24, is expected to leave Goodison this summer amid interest from a host of clubs including United and Chelsea, as well as his own desire to 'win trophies'.

United had originally hoped to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer but the La Liga side's transfer ban, combined with the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a serious knee injury, has forced manager Jose Mourinho to rethink his transfer plans.

According to The Express, Lukaku, who scored 25 Premier League goals for the Toffees last term, is now Mourinho's top target and he is prepared to let veteran skipper Rooney leave as part of the deal.

Rooney is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer and has previously stated that Everton - his boyhood club - is the only other Premier League side he would entertain playing for.

Mourinho sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m when he was Chelsea manager in 2014 but he has since rocketed in value, with his agent Mino Raiola recently claiming that the Belgian is now worth £100m.

Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Leicester 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'
