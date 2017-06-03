New Transfer Talk header

Ian Rush "certain" of Philippe Coutinho stay

Liverpool legend Ian Rush says that he is "pretty certain" that Philippe Coutinho will remain with the club despite interest from Barcelona.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer following a season in which he scored 12 times to help his side secure a place inside the top four.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer following a season in which he scored 12 times to help his side secure a place inside the top four.

The Brazilian has himself hinted that he wants to remain at Anfield and Rush, Liverpool's all-time leading scorer, believes that the prospect of Champions League football will keep him in England.

"He's a quality player and he can play for any team in the world the way he played this year," he told AS. "But if you're in the Champions League then I would expect him to stay.

"It's another experience for him. There's a time and place for everything and Coutinho wants to play in the Champions League because he's a champion – but Liverpool will give him the chance to do that.

"I am pretty certain he will stay even though there are rumours about everything. The fans want him to stay."

Coutinho moved to Anfield in 2013 and earlier this year penned a new five-year contract keeping him at the club until 2022.

