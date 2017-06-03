West Ham United reportedly intend to send defender Reece Oxford to Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan deal.

Since starring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in August 2015, Oxford has struggled for appearances with the Hammers and he recently endured a similar battle to feature during a temporary spell at Reading.

However, according to The Mirror, manager Slaven Bilic continues to see the 18-year-old as a key part of the club's future and he intends to loan him to German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

The transfer may be seen as a risk with Monchengladbach regulars in the top half of the Bundesliga table, but Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen has recently flourish during a similar spell at the club.

The England Under-20 international - who does not turn 19 until December - has a contract at the London Stadium until 2021.