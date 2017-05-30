General view of Upton Park

Gary Lewin joins West Ham United as Head of Medical Services

West Ham United confirm the appointment of experienced physiotherapist Gary Lewin as the club's new Head of Medical Services.
West Ham United have confirmed the appointment of experienced physiotherapist Gary Lewin as the club's new Head of Medical Services.

Lewin, 53, has been England's Senior Head of Physiotherapy for the last six years, while he has previously spent 22 years as a first-team physiotherapist with Arsenal.

"I am really looking forward to it," Lewin told West Ham's official website. "I have met Slaven [Bilic] a few times down the years, most memorably when I was sat on the bench when his Croatia team beat England at Wembley in 2007 to stop us qualifying for Euro 2008!

"Despite that, I am looking forward greatly to working with Slaven and also with Julian Dicks and Chris Woods, who I know from my time in football, his other backroom staff and all the players."

Lewin represented West Ham as a goalkeeper during his youth career.

