West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic says that he is grateful for the support from the Hammers fans after a mixed first season at the London Stadium.

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has described the club's fans as "unbelievable" as he praised their support throughout the previous campaign.

The Hammers endured a mixed first season at the London Stadium, and they eventually finished in 11th position in the Premier League table after recording 12 points from their final seven outings.

However, Bilic is keen to show his gratitude after he continued to be backed at the East London outfit, despite reported scrutiny of his performance in the dugout.

The 48-year-old told the club's official website: "They've been unbelievable and I would love to say a big 'thank you' to them. It's amazing how they treated me and I could feel they were really behind me and the whole team.

"They are tremendous fans and I can only promise them that I'm going to give my best and the team is going to do its best to do better next season and to give them more enjoyable games and moments because they definitely deserve it."

Since 2015, Bilic has recorded 37 wins and 27 draws from his 97 matches in charge.