Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 19-year-old broke into the first team under Louis van Gaal last season, but he has struggled for playing time under Jose Mourinho, making just three starts in all competitions.

He has also been limited to just one 89th-minute appearance as a substitute in the Premier League and according to The Mirror, Monchengladbach are keen to take advantage of his current situation at Old Trafford.

United are unlikely to entertain any bids to sign the Dutchman on a permanent basis, but the Bundesliga side may try to tempt Mourinho into a loan deal after playing a significant role in the development of young Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

The Dane is due back at Stamford Bridge next season after making over 70 starts in Germany since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, and Fosu-Mensah could potentially act as a direct replacement.