New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Monchengladbach to move for Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah?

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 19-year-old broke into the first team under Louis van Gaal last season, but he has struggled for playing time under Jose Mourinho, making just three starts in all competitions.

He has also been limited to just one 89th-minute appearance as a substitute in the Premier League and according to The Mirror, Monchengladbach are keen to take advantage of his current situation at Old Trafford.

United are unlikely to entertain any bids to sign the Dutchman on a permanent basis, but the Bundesliga side may try to tempt Mourinho into a loan deal after playing a significant role in the development of young Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

The Dane is due back at Stamford Bridge next season after making over 70 starts in Germany since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, and Fosu-Mensah could potentially act as a direct replacement.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'to reject Fosu-Mensah bids'
>
View our homepages for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Andreas Christensen, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Borussia Monchengladbach to move for Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
Neville: 'Shaw needs to take look at himself'Mourinho to turn focus to Europa League?Mourinho: 'Mata out for a long time'Mourinho blasts Luke Shaw commitmentSchweinsteiger hails "great feeling"
Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Fellaini: 'We will not give up on fourth'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Man United offer Karanka backroom role?Fellaini: "We have to keep fighting"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Borussia Monchengladbach News
Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Borussia Monchengladbach to move for Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah?
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Dortmund confirm agreement to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Mahmoud Dahoud snubs Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund?
EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawConte to give chance to defender next season?Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash out
Gladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Report: Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radarEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upGladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England return
> Borussia Monchengladbach Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 