Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly unwilling to allow Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has made just two starts across all competitions for United so far this season and has been limited to only 33 minutes on the field since September.

As many as five clubs have been credited with an interest in the Dutch defender, but manager Jose Mourinho is unwilling to sanction any move away in January.

Fosu-Mensah signed a new contract with United in October, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020, but he remains behind a number of players in the pecking order.

Mourinho is keen for the youngster to continue his development at the club rather than going elsewhere, though, and is set to block any loan bids this month.