New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'to reject Timothy Fosu-Mensah bids'

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly unwilling to allow Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Manchester United will reportedly not allow Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave the club on loan this month.

The 19-year-old has made just two starts across all competitions for United so far this season and has been limited to only 33 minutes on the field since September.

As many as five clubs have been credited with an interest in the Dutch defender, but manager Jose Mourinho is unwilling to sanction any move away in January.

Fosu-Mensah signed a new contract with United in October, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020, but he remains behind a number of players in the pecking order.

Mourinho is keen for the youngster to continue his development at the club rather than going elsewhere, though, and is set to block any loan bids this month.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Tuanzebe close to first team'
>
View our homepages for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to reject Timothy Fosu-Mensah bids'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho issues warning to Anthony Martial over form
 Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'rejects Anthony Martial loan offers'
Top four betting tips for JanuaryMourinho: 'Tuanzebe close to first team'BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchWayne Rooney reiterates management plansJose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"
Preview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedOld Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?Ferguson: 'Mourinho doing a great job'Griezmann brother hints at Man Utd move?Ferdinand: 'Rooney among Man Utd greats'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version