West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has admitted that the club's youth players are unlikely to break into the first team in the coming season.

The Hammers have endured a lukewarm campaign under Slaven Bilic and are looking to make several key acquisitions in the transfer window this summer.

Promising youth players such as Reece Oxford and Josh Cullen have been shipped out on loan this season and Gold was forced to respond to fan complaints after celebrating Cullen's part in the League One playoff final with Bradford City.

He said on Twitter: "I think we all have to (accept) that it is extremely unlikely that a teenager will break into a (Premier League) team full of seasoned international(s).

"Playing teenagers doesn't guarantee success. Hull came fifth (in number of youngsters played) and got relegated. Chelsea came last and won the league.

"Sam (Allardyce) played the teenagers at Nottingham Forest (in 2014) and we got beat 5-0. Teenagers gain experience by going out on loan to the first (or) second division and the Championship."

West Ham's academy has provided dozens of players who became fully-fledged internationals over the years, including England stars Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, Michael Carrick and Glen Johnson.