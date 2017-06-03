New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Croatian midfielder?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly table a £3m bid for young Croatian defender Filip Krovinovic.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly lining up a £3m bid for Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic as they continue their summer overhaul under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Midlands outfit have already completed the signing of defender Ryan Bennett from Norwich City and are believed to be in talks for Rio Ave's Roderick Miranda and Portuguese centre-back Fabio Cardoso.

According to O Jogo, the latest name on the list is 21-year-old Krovinovic, who scored five goals in 26 appearances for Rio Ave last term.

Wolves' Chinese owners Fosun recently took a stake in the Primeira Liga side and are keen to facilitate transfer deals between the two clubs with the assistant of agent Jorge Mendes.

Benfica are also keen on the youngster, however, and are said to be "confident" of beating the Championship outfit to his signature.

Wolves already have three Portuguese players in their lineup, with Helder Costa, Silvio and Ivan Cavaleiro all arriving at Molineux within weeks of Fosun's takeover last summer.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
