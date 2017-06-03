Diego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?

Striker Diego Costa will reportedly leave Chelsea in January when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban comes to an end.

There has been much speculation regarding the future of Costa, with the Blues forward being linked with a switch to China in January before he recently claimed that he would only depart the West Londoners for Atletico Madrid.

However, despite their transfer ban, it appears that his former club have returned for his signature and according to AS, they are already negotiating a deal which would see the 28-year-old sign for Atletico at the start of 2018.

The La Liga outfit have been hit by the news that they are unable to purchase players during the summer, which has contributed to star man Antoine Griezmann missing out on a move to Manchester United.

The playmaker may still leave over the course of the next 12 months, but it appears that Costa could strengthen their attack after previously netting 54 goals in 114 matches during his first spell at Atletico.

Costa has just won his second Premier League title in three years with Chelsea.