Everton are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang this summer.

Blues boss Ronald Koeman is eyeing up the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for James McCarthy, who is expected to leave the club this summer, reports The Mirror.

West Ham are said to be hoping to retain Obiang's services by offering him a contract extension, although a bid of more than £15m could reportedly sway them.

The midfielder, who has two years remaining on his current deal, finished runner-up to Michail Antonio in West Ham's player of the season awards for 2016-17.

The Toffees are said to be the frontrunners to land Obiang, despite interest from AC Milan and Sevilla.