Everton linked with West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang

Pedro Obiang of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the Boleyn Ground on August 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly weighing up a bid for West Ham United's Pedro Obiang.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Everton are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang this summer.

Blues boss Ronald Koeman is eyeing up the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for James McCarthy, who is expected to leave the club this summer, reports The Mirror.

West Ham are said to be hoping to retain Obiang's services by offering him a contract extension, although a bid of more than £15m could reportedly sway them.

The midfielder, who has two years remaining on his current deal, finished runner-up to Michail Antonio in West Ham's player of the season awards for 2016-17.

The Toffees are said to be the frontrunners to land Obiang, despite interest from AC Milan and Sevilla.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
