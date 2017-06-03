New Transfer Talk header

Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle United?

Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United are reportedly considering whether to make an offer to Willy Caballero, with the goalkeeper leaving Manchester City on a free this summer.
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United.

Last month, it was announced that Caballero would leave Manchester City on a free transfer, and he is unlikely to be short of offers during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has allegedly made Napoli stopper Pepe Reina his first-choice target but according to The Northern Echo, he holds an interest in Caballero.

It has been suggested that Benitez is looking for value for money when it comes to signing an experienced goalkeeper and while he is prepared to meet the wage demands of Reina, a transfer may be scuppered if the Italian side ask for too much money.

That would leave Caballero - who made 24 starts in all competitions for City during this campaign - has the more attractive option.

The Magpies are already well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, but sales are expected should Benitez be successful in securing a deal for either Reina or Caballero.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
