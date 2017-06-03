Carlos Pena waiting on Rangers work permit

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena is made to await a decision on his work permit ahead of a proposed move to Rangers.

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena has reportedly returned home after undergoing a medical with Rangers on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old is said to have agreed terms on a three-year contract that will see him move from Liga MX side Guadalajara to Glasgow in a deal worth almost £3.5m.

According to the Daily Record, Pena must now wait on the decision of an independent three-man panel over whether he can be approved for a work permit to ply his trade in the UK.

The Mexico international has earned 19 caps for his country but only two in the last 12 months, which rules him out of the requirements for an automatic visa.

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is planning a huge rebuild this summer as he looks to improve on Rangers' third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term and has already completed the signings of defender Bruno Alves and ex-Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack.