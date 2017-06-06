New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United make £4m bid for Mexican winger Jurgen Damm?

Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Mexico international Jurgen Damm, who currently plies his trade for Tigres, could be on his way to West Ham United in a £4m transfer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 22:39 UK

West Ham United have made an official approach for Mexico international Jurgen Damm, according to a report.

The Hammers are said to have tabled a £4m bid and are confident of landing the Tigres winger, despite Mexican rivals Chivas offering more.

Damm was linked with a move to Arsenal in 2015 and has been monitored by European scouts in recent months after earning a recall to the national side.

It is claimed by The Sun that the pacey midfielder - dubbed the second fastest on the planet after Gareth Bale - has been targeted by United boss Slaven Bilic to provide competition in the wide positions.

Tigres would likely be more willing to sell to a foreign club, and it is suggested that Damm is also keen on sealing a move to the English top flight.

Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'to bid for world's second fastest'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Damm, Gareth Bale, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
West Ham United make £4m bid for Mexican winger Jurgen Damm?
 Pedro Obiang of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the Boleyn Ground on August 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton linked with West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?
West Ham to loan Oxford out to Germany?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoReport: Brighton want Robert SnodgrassBilic gives credit to West Ham supportersFive PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?
Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?Gary Lewin joins West Ham UnitedZabaleta: 'Lanzini persuaded me to join'Batshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Tigres News
Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
West Ham United make £4m bid for Mexican winger Jurgen Damm?
 Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
Arsenal 'to bid for world's second fastest player'
> Tigres Homepage



Tables
 