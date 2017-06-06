A report claims that Mexico international Jurgen Damm, who currently plies his trade for Tigres, could be on his way to West Ham United in a £4m transfer.

The Hammers are said to have tabled a £4m bid and are confident of landing the Tigres winger, despite Mexican rivals Chivas offering more.

Damm was linked with a move to Arsenal in 2015 and has been monitored by European scouts in recent months after earning a recall to the national side.

It is claimed by The Sun that the pacey midfielder - dubbed the second fastest on the planet after Gareth Bale - has been targeted by United boss Slaven Bilic to provide competition in the wide positions.

Tigres would likely be more willing to sell to a foreign club, and it is suggested that Damm is also keen on sealing a move to the English top flight.