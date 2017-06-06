Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti claims that his club want to sign Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele in this summer's transfer window.

On Monday, it was reported that Barcelona were interested in signing 20-year-old Dembele this summer after it was suggested that the Frenchman could depart Dortmund following the exit of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Umtiti has said that 'he knows' that Barcelona want to sign the attacker, and has even offered Dembele a place to stay if it helps the deal go through.

"Ousmane and I make a lot of fun out of each other, and I know the club is interested in his profile," Umtiti told L'Equipe.. "Of course, all the parties need to come to an agreement, but Ousmane would do us the world of good with his qualities.

"If he comes, I'll welcome him with open arms. If he wants, I'll take him in, he'll sleep at my place and I'll take care of him!"

Dembele scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances for Dortmund during the 2016-17 campaign.