Report: Barcelona show interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund ace Ousmane Dembele is wanted by Barcelona after his impressive campaign last time out, a report claims.
Barcelona are the latest European side to have declared an interest in signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report.

The 20-year-old is rumoured to be on the radar of a number of clubs following an impressive campaign that saw him bag six goals and claim 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

Liverpool are believed to have renewed their interest in the talented forward, having been knocked back last summer when he chose Dortmund after leaving Rennes, and Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are also now in the running.

Dembele, who scored the opener for Dortmund in their 2-1 German Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month, is said to be keen on a switch to Camp Nou if a formal offer is made.

Gerard Deulofeu is no longer a target for the Catalan giants, however, as new boss Ernesto Valverde has turned his attention elsewhere.

