Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester City moves

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele reveal that they knocked back advances from Liverpool last summer, while the latter also turned down Leicester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 21:31 UK

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he held talks with Liverpool and Leicester City last summer over a potential switch, but rejected both teams as he was settled on joining Borussia Dortmund.

In a further blow for the Reds, fellow Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic also knocked back the advances of former BVB boss Klopp after committing to the club.

Dembele was tipped with making a move to Anfield from Rennes last summer, but the German side won the race to sign him and have since been rewarded with some impressive performances.

The 19-year-old, who has five goals and eight assists in 21 Bundesliga outings this term, told FourFourTwo: "I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I had made up my mind to sign for Dortmund. I told [Claudio] Ranieri the same thing."

USA international Pulisic added: "I have respect for Klopp and I know him - he was very welcoming to me here - but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool.

"Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club."

Liverpool signed a number of outfield players last summer, including Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum for a combined fee of £53m.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
