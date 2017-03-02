Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he held talks with Liverpool and Leicester City last summer over a potential switch, but rejected both teams as he was settled on joining Borussia Dortmund.
In a further blow for the Reds, fellow Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic also knocked back the advances of former BVB boss Klopp after committing to the club.
Dembele was tipped with making a move to Anfield from Rennes last summer, but the German side won the race to sign him and have since been rewarded with some impressive performances.
The 19-year-old, who has five goals and eight assists in 21 Bundesliga outings this term, told FourFourTwo: "I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I had made up my mind to sign for Dortmund. I told [Claudio] Ranieri the same thing."
USA international Pulisic added: "I have respect for Klopp and I know him - he was very welcoming to me here - but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool.
"Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club."
Liverpool signed a number of outfield players last summer, including Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum for a combined fee of £53m.