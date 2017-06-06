Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly assessing whether to make a move for Hertha Berlin winger Genki Haraguchi.

Since winning promotion to the Premier League, manager Chris Hughton has been searching for additions to his first-team squad and it appears that he is in the market for a winger.

According to The Sun, the Japanese international is keen to test himself in the Premier League and with his contract only having 12 months left to run, Brighton could benefit.

His asking price had initially been set at £5m, but it has been claimed that Brighton hope to seal a deal for half that fee.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in 92 appearances in all competitions for the German outfit.

Brighton have already strengthened their squad with the addition of midfielder Pascal Gross from FC Ingolstadt.