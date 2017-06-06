New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'open to Adnan Januzaj offers'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
A report claims that Manchester United are 'open to offers' for Belgium attacker Adnan Januzaj in this summer's transfer window.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Manchester United are reportedly 'open to offers' for Belgium attacker Adnan Januzaj in this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined Man United in 2011, and after spending two years in the youth system at Old Trafford, made his first-team debut during the 2013-14 campaign.

Much was expected of the Belgian when he made the breakthrough, but the attacker only scored once in seven Man United appearances during the 2015-16 campaign, and was sent on loan to Sunderland last summer.

Januzaj failed to score in 25 Premier League appearances for relegated Sunderland last season, and according to ESPN, Man United boss Jose Mourinho has made the winger available for transfer in this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that Januzaj, whose contract will expire in the summer of 2018, will be available for between £8m and £12m.

