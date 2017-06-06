A report claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on a deal for former Manchester United winger Bebe, who now represents Eibar.

Bebe famously joined Man United from Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2010, but only made seven appearances during a four-year spell with the Red Devils before moving to Benfica, where he also struggled to impress.

The 26-year-old now turns out for La Liga side Eibar, where he scored three times in 20 appearances last season.

According to journalist Petter Veland, who has quoted Spanish publication Marca, Wolves have agreed a £1.5m deal for the Portuguese as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo looks to boost his squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Bebe has also represented the likes of Besiktas, Rio Ave, Cordoba and Rayo Vallecano during a well-travelled career.