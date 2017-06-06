New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Fernando Torres in advanced talks with Mexican club

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Fernando Torres is close to leaving Atletico Madrid to join Mexican side Queretaro on a two-year deal, where he will earn a bumper salary.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is reportedly edging towards leaving the club this summer after entering advanced talks with Mexican side Queretaro.

The 33-year-old is currently at a crossroads ahead of Atleti's move to their new Wanda Metropolitano home and is said to be seeking assurances over his playing future.

It was claimed earlier this week that Atletico planned to hold discussions with the former Chelsea and Liverpool ace before determining whether to shake hands on a new deal, but ESPN reports that Torres is already on the verge of departing.

Queretaro, best known for signing Ronaldinho in 2014, have offered Torres a two-year contract and will look to push through a deal as early as this week.

Should the transfer be finalised, the Spain international will supposedly earn wages of £3.8m a year.

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Torres future 'to be decided this week'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Torres, Ronaldinho, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Fernando Torres in advanced talks with Mexican club
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico Madrid'
 Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Fernando Torres future at Atletico Madrid 'to be decided this week'
Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Hernandez 'reported for sexual assault'Griezmann confirms Atletico stayDiego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?Giggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'
Lyon president provides Lacazette updateGriezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiGriezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASGriezmann: 'Future not in my hands'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 