Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is reportedly edging towards leaving the club this summer after entering advanced talks with Mexican side Queretaro.

The 33-year-old is currently at a crossroads ahead of Atleti's move to their new Wanda Metropolitano home and is said to be seeking assurances over his playing future.

It was claimed earlier this week that Atletico planned to hold discussions with the former Chelsea and Liverpool ace before determining whether to shake hands on a new deal, but ESPN reports that Torres is already on the verge of departing.

Queretaro, best known for signing Ronaldinho in 2014, have offered Torres a two-year contract and will look to push through a deal as early as this week.

Should the transfer be finalised, the Spain international will supposedly earn wages of £3.8m a year.