A report claims that Fernando Torres will seek assurances over where he stands in the Atletico Madrid pecking order when holding talks with the club later this week.

Atletico Madrid chiefs will reportedly hold talks with Fernando Torres later this week to determine whether to offer the striker a new contract.

The 33-year-old has seen discussions put on hold while Atleti waited for a decision to be made over their transfer ban, which was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Torres wants assurances over where he stands in the pecking order if new signings are made midway through the campaign.

It is claimed that Sandro Ramirez will still sign in January and an agreement has been made with Alexandre Lacazette to come on board in early 2018, while Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa are already in place.

Torres, who supposedly has numerous offers from clubs across the world, scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for Atletico in all competitions this season.