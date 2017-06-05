New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fernando Torres future at Atletico Madrid 'to be decided this week'

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Fernando Torres will seek assurances over where he stands in the Atletico Madrid pecking order when holding talks with the club later this week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 22:07 UK

Atletico Madrid chiefs will reportedly hold talks with Fernando Torres later this week to determine whether to offer the striker a new contract.

The 33-year-old has seen discussions put on hold while Atleti waited for a decision to be made over their transfer ban, which was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Torres wants assurances over where he stands in the pecking order if new signings are made midway through the campaign.

It is claimed that Sandro Ramirez will still sign in January and an agreement has been made with Alexandre Lacazette to come on board in early 2018, while Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa are already in place.

Torres, who supposedly has numerous offers from clubs across the world, scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for Atletico in all competitions this season.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Torres, Sandro Ramirez, Alexandre Lacazette, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'
 Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Fernando Torres future at Atletico Madrid 'to be decided this week'
 General view of the Vicente Calderon Stadium prior to the Supercopa, second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on August 22, 2014
Atletico Madrid's Theo Hernandez 'reported for sexual assault'
Diego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?Giggs: 'Griezmann still on United radar'Lyon president provides Lacazette updateGriezmann suggests he will stay at AtletiGriezmann 'not a priority' for Man United?
Atletico transfer ban upheld by CASGriezmann: 'Future not in my hands'Pogba hints at Griezmann swoopRamos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannSaul: 'Costa welcome back at Atletico'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 