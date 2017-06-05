Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Gareth Bale dismisses transfer speculation

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale dismisses suggestions that he could be on the verge of leaving the club, insisting he is happy amid interest from Manchester United.

Agent: 'No contract bids for Kasper Dolberg'

The agent of Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg expects him to stay at the club for at least another season despite receiving enquiries from Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'

Liverpool are reportedly willing to match any bids from Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer.

Burnley line up Liam Moore as Michael Keane replacement?

Burnley reportedly earmark Reading centre-back Liam Moore as a possible replacement for Michael Keane should he leave the club this summer.

Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie

Watford and West Bromwich Albion are thought to be interested in signing Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie.

Eden Hazard: 'I would consider Real Madrid offer'

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard admits that he would have to listen if Real Madrid were to come forward with a bid for him.

Report: Liverpool interested in Lazio winger Keita Balde

Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a bid for Lazio and Senegal winger Keita Balde this summer.

Report: Manchester City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar

Sevilla reportedly want to sign Manchester City forward Nolito on loan with an option to buy.

Report: Garry Monk frontrunner to take over at Hull City

Former Leeds United and Swansea City manager Garry Monk is said to be the frontrunner for the vacant Hull City job.

John Mousinho pens new Burton Albion deal

Burton Albion club captain John Mousinho has signed a new one-year deal with the Brewers, the Championship outfit confirmed on Sunday.

Eidur Gudjohnsen: 'Gylfi Sigurdsson may want to leave Swansea City'

Eidur Gudjohnsen believes that former Iceland teammate Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea City this summer if a bigger club comes calling.

Report: Manchester United in advanced talks with Victor Lindelof

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and will be hoping to seal a £30m deal for the Sweden international next week.

Liverpool, Everton 'join race for Anderlecht ace Lukasz Teodorczyk'

A report claims that Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk is on the radar of Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton, both of whom are weighing up a summer bid.

Report: Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic lined up by Inter Milan

A report claims that Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is the player Inter Milan want to replace Ivan Perisic, who is close to leaving for the Premier League.

Shay Given rules out retirement after Stoke City departure

Free agent Shay Given is hoping for one final challenge in the sport before bringing down the curtain on his long-running career.

Alvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Real Madrid'

Alvaro Morata denies suggestions that he has agreed to join AC Milan this summer and declares himself "happy" at Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez: 'James Rodriguez future down to Zinedine Zidane'

Florentino Perez hopes to see "incredible player" James Rodriguez remain with Real Madrid beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah agent hits out at "fake news" linking midfielder to Liverpool

Roma midfielder Mohamed Salah is not on the brink of completing a move to Liverpool, according to his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud: "My future is in the Premier League"

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says that winning the Premier League with Arsenal is now his main goal, playing down talk of a potential return to France.

Report: Newcastle United to sign former Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune

Newcastle United will reportedly sign ex-Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar this summer in a £8.7m deal.

Report: Virgil van Dijk to seal Manchester City switch

Southampton star Virgil van Dijk is set on a move to Manchester City after snubbing both Chelsea and Liverpool, according to reports.

Antoine Griezmann: 'It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now'

Antoine Griezmann reveals that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer and thinks it would be a "dirty move" to leave after their transfer ban was upheld.

Report: Aston Villa interested in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan

Long-serving Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is said to be a transfer target for Championship side Aston Villa.

Everton 'make Jamie Vardy top target'

Everton reportedly make Jamie Vardy their number one target to replace Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.

Report: Arsenal to offer Rob Holding new contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is eager to reward Rob Holding's impressive form by offering him a new, improved deal, according to reports.

Report: Southampton interested in former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is on the radar of Southampton, according to reports.

Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'

Valencia reportedly make a £30m attempt to sign Ander Herrera from Manchester United.

Report: Manchester City to lower asking price for Joe Hart

Manchester City may lower their asking price for Joe Hart from £20m due to the lack of interest in the out-of-favour England goalkeeper, according to reports.

Manchester City 'open to offers for Claudio Bravo'

Manchester City will reportedly listen to offers for keeper Claudio Bravo this summer.

Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan reportedly agrees personal terms over a switch to Arsenal.

Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'

Arsenal reportedly increase their offer for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe to a world-record £95m.

Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Gareth Bale

Manchester United are rekindling their interest in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to reports.