Liverpool are reportedly willing to match any bids from Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this summer.

All three top-four rivals are thought to be interested in the centre-back, who is expected to command a fee of at least £50m if he is to leave St Mary's.

The 25-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp's priorities in the transfer market this summer as he looks to shore up his defence, and the German has reportedly given the green light to match the spending power of their fellow interested parties.

Van Dijk was rumoured to have already agreed a deal to join Man City earlier this week, but the Liverpool Echo reports that such speculation is premature and that the Reds are still optimistic of landing their target.

In addition to the £50m transfer fee, Van Dijk could reportedly earn up to £200,000 a week at any of the three clubs battling for his signature.