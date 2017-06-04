Manchester United are rekindling their interest in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to reports.

Gareth Bale has once again emerged as a primary transfer target for Manchester United, according to reports.

The Welshman was restricted to a 12-minute cameo for Real Madrid as the Spaniards beat Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane opted for Isco over Bale in the team's starting XI, a move which has reportedly left the latter convinced that his long-term future lies away from the Bernabeu.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have decided to rekindle their interest in the 27-year-old after all but dropping their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The report suggests that Jose Mourinho is intent on signing a winger who could operate on both flanks, and the left-footed Bale has operated from the right flank during an injury-plagued campaign with Real.

Bale has been restricted to just 26 appearances in all competitions this season.