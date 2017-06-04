New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United rekindle interest in Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale and his top knot in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Manchester United are rekindling their interest in signing Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to reports.
Gareth Bale has once again emerged as a primary transfer target for Manchester United, according to reports.

The Welshman was restricted to a 12-minute cameo for Real Madrid as the Spaniards beat Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane opted for Isco over Bale in the team's starting XI, a move which has reportedly left the latter convinced that his long-term future lies away from the Bernabeu.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have decided to rekindle their interest in the 27-year-old after all but dropping their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The report suggests that Jose Mourinho is intent on signing a winger who could operate on both flanks, and the left-footed Bale has operated from the right flank during an injury-plagued campaign with Real.

Bale has been restricted to just 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
