Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Toni Kroos hails "unbelievable" achievement

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos praises his side for their "unbelievable" achievement in retaining the Champions League trophy.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hailed his side for delivering an "unbelievable" achievement in the Champions League tonight.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos to defeat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff, in the process making them the first side to retain the Champions League trophy.

It was also an unprecedented 12th European title for Zinedine Zidane's side and marked the first time that Madrid have won both La Liga and in Europe since 1958.

"Unbelievable, I didn't expect it was possible to defend this title, because it's so difficult to win it once, but to do it twice in a row is fantastic," Kroos told BT Sport afterwards.

"I think to win it three times in four years, it means a lot. It means it's not only a good team on the pitch but off the pitch as well and I'm happy to be part of that team."

Of Ronaldo, who scored a brace and hit 600 career goals in the process, he added: "As a team we played very well in the quarter-final, the semi-final and today, but in the end you need that guy to score and win this title. He did and he was fantastic - the last two, three months he's been unbelievable."

Kroos now has three Champions League medals, two from his time with Madrid and one with former club Bayern Munich.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
