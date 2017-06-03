Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Gareth Bale: 'This is a dream come true'

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale says that Real Madrid's Champions League victory in his hometown of Cardiff is "a dream come true".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 21:54 UK

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has said that he has achieved "a dream come true" after his side defeated Juventus 4-1 to claim an unprecedented consecutive Champions League title.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo and strikes from Casemiro and Marco Asensio handed Zinedine Zidane's side victory over the Serie A champions in what was their 12th title in the competition and its predecessor the European Cup.

Bale had been sidelined for Los Blancos since late April with a calf injury but made the matchday squad and came on for the final 18 minutes of the encounter in his hometown.

"What an incredible scene here, the stadium's incredible, the city have done such an immaculate job in hosting a great event and we thank everyone for that," Bale told BT Sport afterwards.

"But on a personal note, to win at home is a dream come true. It's been a hard season, I worked hard - at one point I thought I wasn't gonna make it to the final but I've worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward you get for all the hard work you put in.

"We've made more history so we're just very happy to win the 12th and we'll enjoy this moment now. We knew it was going to be a tight game - it was all about taking your chances and we did that."

The victory also marked the first time that Madrid have won La Liga and the European title in the same season since 1958.

