Report: Newcastle United to sign former Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Newcastle United will reportedly sign ex-Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar this summer in a £8.7m deal.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 13:06 UK

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune in the summer.

The 26-year-old, who was on the books of the Citizens between 2015 and 2016, has since moved to Spanish club Eibar and made 37 appearances for them in all competitions this season.

Lejeune moved to Man City from Girona in August 2015 and was immediately loaned back out to them but, after spending the 2015-16 campaign in Catalonia, was then sold to Eibar.

According to The Mirror, Lejeune will move to St James' Park in July after his release clause was triggered, linking up with Rafael Benitez's squad in a £8.7m deal.

The Magpies were promoted from the Championship last season and have already made one deal this summer after signing Christian Atsu permanently from Chelsea.

Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?
