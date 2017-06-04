Newcastle United will reportedly sign ex-Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar this summer in a £8.7m deal.

The 26-year-old, who was on the books of the Citizens between 2015 and 2016, has since moved to Spanish club Eibar and made 37 appearances for them in all competitions this season.

Lejeune moved to Man City from Girona in August 2015 and was immediately loaned back out to them but, after spending the 2015-16 campaign in Catalonia, was then sold to Eibar.

According to The Mirror, Lejeune will move to St James' Park in July after his release clause was triggered, linking up with Rafael Benitez's squad in a £8.7m deal.

The Magpies were promoted from the Championship last season and have already made one deal this summer after signing Christian Atsu permanently from Chelsea.