Garry Monk has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at Hull City, according to reports.

The 37-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Leeds United in May, having guided the Yorkshire club to seventh place in the Championship last season.

Hull, meanwhile, are looking for a new manager after Marco Silva left the relegated Humberside outfit to remain in the Premier League with Watford.

The Croydon Advertiser claims that Monk, who has also been mentioned in relation to the vacancies at Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace, is now the odds-on favourite with bookmakers to become the next Hull manager.

Monk was also in the frame for the Norwich City job but the role was filled by former Borussia Dortmund reserve team manager Daniel Farke.