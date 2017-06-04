New Transfer Talk header

Mohamed Salah agent hits out at "fake news" linking midfielder to Liverpool

Roma midfielder Mohamed Salah is not on the brink of completing a move to Liverpool, according to his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.
Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 13:36 UK

The agent of Mohamed Salah has denied suggestions that the Roma midfielder is close to completing a move to Liverpool.

Reports in the Italian media on Friday claimed that Salah, who has two years left to run on his current deal, had agreed a £90,000-a-week switch to Anfield.

It was implied that the 24-year-old and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa would travel to Britain over the weekend to finalise terms, but this has been denied by Issa who took to Twitter to hit out at the "fake news".


"M. Salah has not left Egypt since he last arrived there from Rome following end of the season," he said.

Salah scored 34 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign and is reportedly valued at £35m.

