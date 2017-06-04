Burnley reportedly earmark Reading centre-back Liam Moore as a possible replacement for Michael Keane should he leave the club this summer.

Burnley have reportedly identified Reading defender Liam Moore as a potential replacement for in-demand centre-back Michael Keane this summer.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are thought to be keeping tabs on Keane following an impressive campaign that saw him nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award and earn a maiden international call-up.

Burnley are expected to demand a fee of at least £25m for the 24-year-old, and the Daily Mirror reports that they could use a chunk of that money to move for Reading's Moore.

Moore played a crucial part in helping Jaap Stam's side to reach the Championship playoff final this season, only missing out on promotion to the Premier League courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Moore, who is also 24, joined Reading from Leicester City last summer and went on to make 47 appearances for the Royals in the season just finished.