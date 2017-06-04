New Transfer Talk header

John Mousinho pens new Burton Albion deal

A general view of the ground before the FA Cup 1st Round match between Burton Albion and Oxford United at the Pirelli Stadium on November 7, 2010
Burton Albion club captain John Mousinho has signed a new one-year deal with the Brewers, the Championship outfit confirmed on Sunday.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 16:47 UK

Burton Albion have confirmed that club captain John Mousinho has signed a new one-year deal with the Brewers.

The 31-year-old defender, who has captained Burton across three divisions, played a major part in the club's successive promotions and Championship survival.

Mousinho made 32 league appearances last season and expressed his desire to secure a new deal, which has now been formally agreed.

He told the official club site: "First of all it was very pleasing to keep the club in the Championship and a great achievement for all the boys but once that happened the priority for me was to sign again.

"I'm massively happy as I have said along that is what I wanted and when the manager called me into his office and said he wanted me to stay it was an easy decision.

"The manager will be looking to add players to the squad here and there but I'm sure if we can keep the base of the team that has done so well we will be set up nicely for next season.

"The Championship was a bit of an unknown for me and you never know how you are going to adjust and adapt. Now I feel in a lot better place with that season under my belt and that experience to call upon."

Mousinho was one of eight out-of-contract first-team players at the end of the season offered new deals, with Shaun Barker and Lloyd Dyer having also committed their futures to the Pirelli Stadium outfit.

A general view of the Pirelli Stadium during the UEFA European Under 17 Championship match between England and Slovenia at Pirelli Stadium on March 28, 2013
Lambert: Burton defeat "a reality check"
Burton chairman hits out at low attendances
Clough: 'Burton stay a matter of principle'
Michael Kightly makes Burton loan switch
Nigel Clough to remain at Burton Albion
Clough to mull over Forest job proposal
Report: Forest make Nigel Clough approach
Luke Varney leaves Ipswich for Burton
Burton sign Sordell from Coventry
Result: Burton claim all three points at Rotherham
