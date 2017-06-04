Manchester City will reportedly listen to offers for keeper Claudio Bravo this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to entertain offers for stopper Claudio Bravo this summer, just one year after his arrival at the Etihad.

The 34-year-old was one of City manager Pep Guardiola's key signings in his first transfer window, agreeing a £15.4m deal to bring the experienced keeper to Manchester from Barcelona last August.

The Chilean endured a largely underwhelming first campaign playing English football, however, and had lost his regular starting place by January.

Guardiola has acted fast to rectify the situation this summer and has already completed the £34.7m capture of Brazilian keeper Ederson from Benfica with a view to making him the new number one.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is open to the idea of bringing in a new number two as well and will replace Bravo should a decent offer for his services come in.

The situation is unlikely to affect City's stance on Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan following Guardiola's arrival and is still expected to be sold on this summer.