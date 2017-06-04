New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool interested in Lazio winger Keita Balde

Balde Diao Keita (C) of SS Lazio competes for the ball with Diego Laxalt (L) and Michele Pazienza of Bologna FC during the Serie A match on May 18, 2014
Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a bid for Lazio and Senegal winger Keita Balde this summer.
Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Lazio winger Keita Balde this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has enjoyed a sterling season for the Rome side, scoring 16 goals in just 31 league appearances.

According to The Express, Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on recruiting Balde - a product of Barcelona's La Masia youth setup - to give the Reds more pace out wide.

However, it is also believed that the youngster has agreed personal terms with Juventus and is thought to favour a move to the Serie A giants rather than the Premier League.

With just one year remaining on his Lazio deal, the Biancocelesti reportedly want £26m for Balde.

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
