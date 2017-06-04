Liverpool are reportedly looking to make a bid for Lazio and Senegal winger Keita Balde this summer.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has enjoyed a sterling season for the Rome side, scoring 16 goals in just 31 league appearances.

According to The Express, Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on recruiting Balde - a product of Barcelona's La Masia youth setup - to give the Reds more pace out wide.

However, it is also believed that the youngster has agreed personal terms with Juventus and is thought to favour a move to the Serie A giants rather than the Premier League.

With just one year remaining on his Lazio deal, the Biancocelesti reportedly want £26m for Balde.