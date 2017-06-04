New Transfer Talk header

The agent of Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg expects him to stay at the club for at least another season despite receiving enquiries from Europe's biggest clubs.
Sunday, June 4, 2017

The agent of Kasper Dolberg has revealed that Europe's biggest clubs have enquired about his client, but insists that the striker will stay at Ajax for at least one more season.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakout campaign for Ajax this term, scoring 23 goals across all competitions during his first year in the Netherlands.

That form has seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, amongst others, but his agent Jens Steffensen confirmed that there have been no concrete bids so far.

"Kasper is now preparing with the national team for matches against Germany and Kazakhstan," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I can say one thing – all the top European clubs have enquired about him. At the moment there is nothing concrete, there is nothing on paper. Kasper intends to remain at Ajax for another year."

Despite Dolberg's goals this season Ajax ended the campaign trophyless having finished second in the league and lost to Man Utd in the final of the Europa League.

