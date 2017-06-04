New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie

A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
© Getty Images
Watford and West Bromwich Albion are thought to be interested in signing Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Watford and West Bromwich Albion have both expressed an interest in signing Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Benin international scored 14 goals last season as La Paillade finished 15th in Ligue 1.

Mounie has previously spent time on loan at Nimes and has also scored once in five appearances for his nation.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hornets and the Baggies are looking to spend £13m on the striker, who is said to favour being in close proximity to London.

Fulham are also thought to be interested in Mounie, but the player is reportedly not looking to sign for a club outside the Premier League.

Mounie has two years remaining on his contract at Montpellier.

New generic football image
Read Next:
PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Mounie, Football
Your Comments
More Montpellier HSC News
A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion consider move for Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie?
 Montpelliers French forward Ryad Boudebouz (L) vies with Marseille's Spanish defender Javier Manquillo during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Premier League clubs eyeing Ryad Boudebouz signing?
PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Sunderland planning move for Boudebouz?Montpellier players facing weight finesPremier League trio 'want Montpellier star'Stephane Sessegnon signs for Montpellier
Rolland Courbis resigns from MontpellierResult: Nice return to winning waysResult: Montpellier edge past 10-man GuingampResult: Marseille come from behind for Montpellier drawResult: Zoua, Lungeny give Gazelec Ajaccio win
> Montpellier HSC Homepage
More Watford News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?
 A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United plan move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr?
Watford interested in Le Havre defender?Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?Report: Niang a target for EvertonNewcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?
Silva: 'I liked Watford's ambition'Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Watford confirm Marco Silva appointmentWatford 'agree deal with Marco Silva'West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?
> Watford Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans open to playing abroad
 Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Report: West Bromwich Albion join Kieran Gibbs race
 A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoWest Brom consider move for Steve Mounie?Stoke confirm Darren Fletcher signingFletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke?Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?
Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Pulis 'considering West Brom future'Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Watford want £35m for DeeneyNewcastle join race for William Carvalho?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Fulham News
Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion show interest in Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald?
 A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
 Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the Championship match against Cardiff City on August 30, 2014
Chelsea to make bid for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli?
Liverpool 'withdraw Sessegnon interest'Championship trio 'monitor Kenan Kodro'Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?Result: Kermorgant sends Reading to Wembley
Jokanovic: 'All to play for in second leg'Result: Nothing to separate Fulham, ReadingTeam News: Ayite, Johansen in for FulhamCairney: 'I can perform in Premier League'Preview: Fulham vs. Reading
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco00000000
2AmiensAmiens00000000
3Angers00000000
4Bordeaux00000000
5Caen00000000
6Dijon00000000
7GuingampGuingamp00000000
8Lille00000000
9Lyon00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Metz00000000
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier00000000
13NantesNantes00000000
14Nice00000000
15Paris Saint-GermainPSG00000000
16Rennes00000000
17Saint-EtienneSt Etienne00000000
18StrasbourgStrasbourg00000000
19Toulouse00000000
20Troyes00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 