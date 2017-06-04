Watford and West Bromwich Albion are thought to be interested in signing Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie.

Watford and West Bromwich Albion have both expressed an interest in signing Montpellier HSC forward Steve Mounie, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Benin international scored 14 goals last season as La Paillade finished 15th in Ligue 1.

Mounie has previously spent time on loan at Nimes and has also scored once in five appearances for his nation.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hornets and the Baggies are looking to spend £13m on the striker, who is said to favour being in close proximity to London.

Fulham are also thought to be interested in Mounie, but the player is reportedly not looking to sign for a club outside the Premier League.

Mounie has two years remaining on his contract at Montpellier.