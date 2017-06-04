New Transfer Talk header

Eidur Gudjohnsen: 'Gylfi Sigurdsson may want to leave Swansea City'

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Eidur Gudjohnsen believes that former Iceland teammate Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea City this summer if a bigger club comes calling.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Eidur Gudjohnsen has claimed that compatriot Gylfi Sigurdsson could be tempted to leave Swansea City this summer if a bigger club comes calling.

The 27-year-old Icelander scored nine goals and provided 13 assists for Paul Clement's side last season as they won their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Gudjohnsen, one of Sigurdsson's former international teammates, believes that the Swans man can improve further and may have a decision to make on his future this summer.

"Gylfi has had a really good season," former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Gudjohnsen told Press Association Sport.

"He's obviously been one of the most important players in keeping Swansea in the Premier League. He's got tremendous quality, but he can still improve on certain things whether he stays or go.

"But he's come to an age where he might want to try his luck at a bigger club or even European football. It's all down to him. If he's happy where he is, he should stay."

Former Premier League champions Leicester City are said to be considering a bid for Sigurdsson.

Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
