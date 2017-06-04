New Transfer Talk header

Report: Aston Villa interested in Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan

Glenn Whelan for Stoke on January 31, 2015
Long-serving Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is said to be a transfer target for Championship side Aston Villa.
Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan, according to reports.

The 33-year-old joined the Potters from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008 and has clocked up 337 appearances for the Staffordshire club.

However, the Irish Sun speculates that Whelan might become surplus to requirements after Darren Fletcher completed a move to the bet365 Stadium this week.

The report goes on to suggest that Championship side Villa have entered discussions with Stoke over the future of the Irishman and are prepared to offer him a two-year contract.

Premier League outfit Burnley are also said to be interested in Whelan, whose Potters contract runs out in 2018.

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
 Glenn Whelan for Stoke on January 31, 2015
