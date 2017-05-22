Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is reportedly open to the idea of signing Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady.

Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Tigers, with a loan spell being followed by a permanent deal, but it appears that he could be in line for a reunion with a former manager.

According to the Sunday People, Steve Bruce - who has worked with Egyptian international at both Sunderland and Hull - is considering an approach for the player during the transfer window.

Elmohamady still has two years remaining on his existing deal at the KCOM Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether Hull will want to lower the wage bill after relegation to the Championship.

He has made a total of 218 appearances in all competitions, with 12 goals being scored during that time, and he could offer valuable second-tier experience to Villa who will be aiming for promotion next season.

It has previously been claimed that Bruce will only have £1m in the summer, unless he makes a number of sales.