New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa hold interest in Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady?

Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady reacts to the draw against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is reportedly open to the idea of signing Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Tigers, with a loan spell being followed by a permanent deal, but it appears that he could be in line for a reunion with a former manager.

According to the Sunday People, Steve Bruce - who has worked with Egyptian international at both Sunderland and Hull - is considering an approach for the player during the transfer window.

Elmohamady still has two years remaining on his existing deal at the KCOM Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether Hull will want to lower the wage bill after relegation to the Championship.

He has made a total of 218 appearances in all competitions, with 12 goals being scored during that time, and he could offer valuable second-tier experience to Villa who will be aiming for promotion next season.

It has previously been claimed that Bruce will only have £1m in the summer, unless he makes a number of sales.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Steve Bruce given £1m budget
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ahmed Elmohamady, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady reacts to the draw against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Aston Villa hold interest in Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady?
 General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Report: Birmingham City interested in Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Atletico Madrid join race for Aston Villa wideman Jordan Amavi?
Report: Steve Bruce given £1m budgetStewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Bruce: 'Grealish mentality must improve'Villa defender completes move to DoncasterTeam News: Five changes for Brighton
Live Coverage: Championship final dayJonathan Kodjia suffers broken ankleNapoli consider move for Villa defender?Taylor to serve two-game ban for WalesRobinson charged with violent conduct
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Hull City News
Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady reacts to the draw against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Aston Villa hold interest in Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady?
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Harry Kane bags hattrick as Tottenham Hotspur net seven at Hull City
Silva to make decision on future next weekTeam News: Six changes for Hull ahead of Spurs clashSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Marco Silva holds "positive" Hull talksPreview: Hull City vs. Spurs
Silva eyeing positive end to seasonWatford eager to recruit Marco Silva?Wolves show interest in Marco Silva?Leicester keen on Harry Maguire signing?Maloney: 'We must improve relationship with fans'
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 