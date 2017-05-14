New Transfer Talk header

Report: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce given £1m transfer budget

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
A report claims that Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will have to offload some of his big earners if he plans on bringing any new players on board permanently.
Steve Bruce has been given just £1m to plot Aston Villa's return back to the Premier League next season, according to a report.

The Villans are at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules following a big recruitment drive last summer, forcing them to cut the cloth accordingly.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Bruce held talks with Villa chiefs on Thursday and was warned that he will largely have to make do with his current squad.

A £1m transfer kitty is said to have been set aside to cover loan fees, but the West Midlands outfit will attempt to offload some of their star earners to bolster that figure.

Villa can lose up to £83m across three seasons without being penalised, with their last accounts showing a deficit of £81.3m.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during a warm- up prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015
Bruce: 'Grealish mentality must improve'
