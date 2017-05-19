Versatile Aston Villa wideman Jordan Amavi has attracted strong interest from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, according to a report.
The 23-year-old has already been the subject of £25m January bid from Marseille and was also linked with Napoli earlier in the campaign.
Amavi made 36 Championship appearances for Villa in 2016-17, being forced further up the field from his usual full-back position following the mid-season arrival of Wales international Neil Taylor.
French publication L'Equipe claims that Atletico are weighing up a move for the former Nice defender, seeing him as a direct replacement for Real Madrid target Theo Hernandez.
Should Amavi depart, Villa could reportedly turn their attention to Oostende ace Bruno Godeau.