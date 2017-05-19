New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Atletico Madrid have joined Marseille and Napoli in showing an interest in Aston Villa ace Jordan Amavi.
Friday, May 19, 2017

Versatile Aston Villa wideman Jordan Amavi has attracted strong interest from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has already been the subject of £25m January bid from Marseille and was also linked with Napoli earlier in the campaign.

Amavi made 36 Championship appearances for Villa in 2016-17, being forced further up the field from his usual full-back position following the mid-season arrival of Wales international Neil Taylor.

French publication L'Equipe claims that Atletico are weighing up a move for the former Nice defender, seeing him as a direct replacement for Real Madrid target Theo Hernandez.

Should Amavi depart, Villa could reportedly turn their attention to Oostende ace Bruno Godeau.

