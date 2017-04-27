Napoli reportedly identify Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has reportedly been identified as a potential transfer target for Napoli.

Amavi has been used 35 times during the current campaign, but he is currently being deployed as a left midfielder with Neil Taylor being given the nod in defence.

He has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool but according to reports in Italy, Napoli are ready to make a bid to sign the 23-year-old.

Villa manager Steve Bruce is likely to be keen to keep the France Under-21 international in the West Midlands, but it remains to be seen whether the club would be able to resist a big money offer from the Serie A giants.

Amavi has made a total of 47 appearances for Villa since the club paid £7.7m for his signature in 2015.