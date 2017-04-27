New Transfer Talk header

Napoli consider move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi?

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Napoli reportedly identify Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi as a potential transfer target for the summer.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has reportedly been identified as a potential transfer target for Napoli.

Amavi has been used 35 times during the current campaign, but he is currently being deployed as a left midfielder with Neil Taylor being given the nod in defence.

He has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool but according to reports in Italy, Napoli are ready to make a bid to sign the 23-year-old.

Villa manager Steve Bruce is likely to be keen to keep the France Under-21 international in the West Midlands, but it remains to be seen whether the club would be able to resist a big money offer from the Serie A giants.

Amavi has made a total of 47 appearances for Villa since the club paid £7.7m for his signature in 2015.

Neil Taylor in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Taylor to serve two-game ban for Wales
